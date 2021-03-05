Puppy sellers 'held at gunpoint' in Sheffield after online deal
- Published
Two dog owners who agreed to sell four puppies to a man they met online were held up at gunpoint when they arrived to complete the deal, police have said.
The victim and a friend travelled to Sheffield to hand over the two Cane Corso and two Rottweiler dogs.
At the meeting point, four men surrounded the car with one pointing a gun through the window while the others got the animals.
The four then fled, dropping one of the pups, added South Yorkshire Police.
Det Con John Briers said that the robbery at 15:00 on Monday 22 February would "cause concern in the community" but detectives and neighbourhood police officers were investigating.
Police have issued descriptions of two of the men believed to be involved.
One is described as Asian, of slim build and aged in his late 20s. He was wearing a long black jacket down to his knees and a black beanie hat.
Another of the men is described as white, slim but muscular with blonde hair and a Scottish, Irish or northern accent. Police said he was wearing a blue Nike tracksuit.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.