Emma Capper jailed for Sheffield penknife attack
- Published
A "violent and nasty" attacker who forced her way into a flat and used a penknife to slash another woman's face has been jailed.
Emma Capper, 37, of Quality Hotel, Sheffield, had no apparent motive for the attack in Sheffield in December 2019.
Her victim was left with "significant facial injuries," police said.
Capper pleaded guilty to one charge of wounding with intent at Sheffield Crown Court and was jailed for seven years.
The victim had been visiting friends at a flat on Victoria Street on 9 December when Capper forced her way in at about 21:00 GMT.
Det Con Helen Critchley said Capper had known the other woman was at the address when she "barged in and launched a brutal assault".
The attack left "a huge wound on the side of her head," she said.
Det Con Critchley said Capper and the victim had mutual friends but there was no obvious motive for the attack.
There was no evidence to support Capper's claim that the other woman had stolen her phone and started the fight, she said.
Speaking after Capper was sentenced on Friday, Det Con Critchley described her as "a violent and nasty individual" and said she hoped the "substantial sentence" would provide reassurance to the victim and wider community.
