Covid: Car wash given £10,000 lockdown fine
- Published
A car wash that opened four times during lockdown has been given a £10,000 fine.
Speedy Car Wash in Tinsley, Sheffield, had already been hit with three fines - £1,000, £2,000 and then £4,000 - after complaints.
Sheffield City Council said it was the first business given the five-figure penalty by the authority.
It said it was monitoring the business and officials were working to secure its permanent closure.
The owner may face prosecution if the fines go unpaid, it said.
Hundreds of businesses in Sheffield have been sent warning letters, with seven fined for operating outside of the lockdown rules.
They included other car washes, hairdressers and gyms, the council said.
The authority said it had received almost 3,500 Covid-related reports involving businesses.
"In total, more than 450 warning letters have been sent and 37 Fixed Penalty Notices and 15 Prohibition Notices (orders to close) served to non-compliant businesses," it said.
Councillor Mark Jones said he understood it was "a really hard time for businesses, but it's essential that we all uphold the rules so that we can get out of this situation".
"We will take action against those who show no regard for the legislation and use the powers at our disposal to put a stop to them," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.