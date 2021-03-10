Richard Dyson: Murder arrests over Barnsley dad missing for 17 months
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for 17 months.
Richard Dyson, 58, from Barnsley, disappeared in November 2019.
Police initially started a missing person's inquiry as no body was found, but said a review of evidence now suggested he may have been killed.
Two men, a 67-year-old from Rotherham and a 68-year-old from Barnsley, were arrested on Wednesday and are being questioned in custody.
Mr Dyson was last seen by his 20-year-old daughter on 15 November 2019.
Police said they had a very close relationship and after he missed their next arranged meeting, she alerted police on 25 November.
Inquiries established he was last seen walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road in Hoyland at about 23:00 GMT on Sunday 17 November.
Det Insp Neil Coop said: "Since Richard disappeared 17 months ago, my team and I have worked tirelessly to understand the circumstances surrounding this case.
"Unfortunately, we have not yet been able to trace him and ,sadly, now believe he may have been killed.
"The arrests made today are as a result of evidence that has recently come to light and I hope we will now move closer to having the answers his family so desperately needs."
He said the investigation was "progressing quickly" and stressed it was not too late for any with information to come forward.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.