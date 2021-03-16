Sheffield shops blaze: Man dies after rescue by firefighters
- Published
A man died after suffering serious burns in a fire which started in a row of shops in Sheffield, the fire service has said.
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Chesterfield Road in Heeley at about 10:15 GMT on Sunday 7 February.
A man was rescued from a flat above the shops and taken to hospital, where he died six days later, South Yorkshire Fire Service said.
The fire is thought to have been started by an electrical fault.
Seven fire engines and an air ambulance were called and neighbouring properties were searched for casualties.
