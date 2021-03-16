Rotherham kidnap attempts: Man admits trying to abduct women
- Published
A man has admitted trying to abduct a number of women as he drove around a town.
Shamaz Ali, 30, approached female pedestrians in Rotherham, who said he appeared intoxicated and his "behaviour seemed bizarre", Sheffield Crown Court heard.
He pleaded guilty to six charges of attempted kidnap.
Ali also admitted assault with intent to resist arrest and being over the drink-driving limit.
His lawyer said he was "given something to drink and was not aware what it was" before the offences on 24 September and his client did not "recall any sinister intent".
After Ali's arrest a test showed his alcohol level to be 45mg per 100ml of breath. The legal limit for driving is 35mg.
Judge Paul Thomas QC remanded Ali, of Clough Road, Rotherham, in custody for pre-sentencing reports.
He will appear before the same court for sentencing on 19 April.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.