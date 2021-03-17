Columbo the Old Bailey cat 'sensed stardom'
A barrister's cat "showed the British justice system at its best" when it gatecrashed an Old Bailey hearing.
Naz Hussain QC said he had settled in his kitchen for the virtual hearing when eight-month-old Columbo made his impromptu appearance.
"Rather than flouncing off", said Mr Hussain, the judge showed humour and "embraced" the fluffy intruder.
The senior criminal defence barrister, from Sheffield, said his blue Maine Coon "had sensed stardom".
His appearance sparked a wave of press coverage, leading Mr Hussain to create a Twitter account - AdvoCat_QC - chronicling his exploits.
'Your cat is on the news'
Recalling January's hearing, Mr Hussain said he was aware of Columbo "lurking" in the background before making his entrance.
He said the cat, named after the TV detective, had initially targeted his headphone cable, resisting efforts to usher him away before he walked on to the keyboard and into the frame.
"The judge jokingly asked if he was my instructing solicitor, to which I said: 'No, it's my replacement junior.'
"Everyone laughed and, sensing stardom, Columbo just kept coming back."
It was not the first time the prima-donna pedigree had made a bid for the spotlight, but this occasion was "the perfect combination of a judge with a very good sense of humour and a persistent cat," said Mr Hussain.
He said it was not only fun and entertaining but had also shown the British justice system "at its best".
"It started to go viral and my junior said 'your cat is on the news'. I couldn't believe it, here was a Radio 4 news report about my cat," Mr Hussain said.
"I'm happy this small unexpected act made so many people laugh. The aftermath was surreal."
Mr Hussain has used Columbo's new-found fame to discuss diversity in the legal system.
The Yorkshireman said his accent and appearance - clients have nicknamed him Jesus due to his long hair and beard - had marked him out from other barristers.
He said he had been confused for a defendant "countless times" and asked by other barristers if he was "really a QC".
"It is an extremely offensive thing to say to someone... it was only after the third time I dealt with it very robustly," he said.
"There are people who think you must speak, act or dress in a specific way. Focus on your skills and performance as they speak loudest."
He said the legal profession was "moving forward" and there were "huge efforts to change", but "one can never become complacent".
Mr Hussain was at the Old Bailey defending Muhamed Abu, who was last week cleared of failing to alert authorities to a terror plot during the pandemic.
