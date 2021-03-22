Sheffield Cathedral: 'Bullying and blaming environment' criticised
- Published
Sheffield Cathedral had an environment which tolerated "bullying and blaming" and left people scared of speaking out, an investigation has found.
The investigation, commissioned by the Bishop of Sheffield, also found there was no "meaningful consultation" over the closure of the cathedral's choir.
The closure was handled "appallingly", according to some of those affected.
Responding, Sheffield Cathedral's ruling body said it was "already making constructive progress" in many areas.
The Right Reverend Dr Pete Wilcox, Bishop of Sheffield, said an 80-page report by an independent "visitation" team had been privately shared with the members of the cathedral's chapter.
The report, which has not been seen by the BBC, was commissioned by the bishop in November, a month after the Dean of Sheffield, Peter Bradley, resigned due to "tremendous pressure" seriously affecting his health.
The bishop, who has published a determination reacting to the report, said the remotely-held investigation focused on seven areas where concerns had been raised.
"The visitation team found evidence of an environment at the cathedral which has tolerated bullying and blaming and has been characterised by a fear of speaking out," he said.
"There is a pattern of people who have fallen out of favour at the cathedral subsequently exiting the organisation, and the perception of this for onlookers among the staff and volunteers has only served to reinforce their fears and concerns."
'Reputational hurt'
According to the bishop's determination, the disbanding of the cathedral's choir, done in a bid to boost diversity, "impacted the mental health and the faith" of young people affected.
"The team found there was no meaningful consultation with stakeholders concerning closure of the choir prior to the decision on 6 July 2020," Dr Wilcox said.
"This failure, together with the failure to deliver a clear and consistent message about the reasons for the decision, compounded the reputational and relational hurt."
The bishop said the cathedral's governing body should give "serious consideration to issuing an unreserved apology" for the hurt caused by the choir's closure.
A statement from the acting dean and the chapter said: "In many of the areas identified, we are already making positive and constructive progress.
"More, however, needs to be done by us all as we learn the lessons from the past.
"The directions outlined in the determination give us the guidance, foundation and focus to drive forward further change that will strengthen and enhance our community."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.