Covid: Schools and more tests behind Barnsley Covid-19 rise
- Published
Schools re-opening and increased testing have been pinpointed as the reasons for Barnsley having the highest new Covid-19 infection rate in England.
A total of 483 new cases were recorded in the week to 18 March - an increase of 33% on the previous week.
That meant the town's rate was 195 cases per 100,000 people. The national average is 56.
Director of public health Julia Burrows said more positive cases were being seen in younger adults and children.
Despite the rise, infection rates in older, more at-risk groups had dropped, she added.
Many other authorities have seen a continued drop in infection rates despite schools returning this month.
Ms Burrows said the rise reflected the town's population and economic make-up.
"We have a higher baseline rate than other places so there is much less room for manoeuvre.
"Like many industrial areas, we have warehouses, factories and workplace settings where it isn't possible for people to work from home so there is much more exposure.
"Also, multi-occupancy households and a population with more underlying health conditions plays a part."
Barnsley's Labour MP Labour's Dan Jarvis said it was "deeply concerning" that it had the highest infection rate but it was important to see them in a "wider context" of more testing.
He added: "These spikes have overwhelmingly been among younger people, who, as we know, are much less likely to become seriously ill from Covid."
Meanwhile, Ms Burrows said there remained ongoing challenges around encouraging symptomatic people to get tested and isolate.
"We understand that for some people in Barnsley there are issues around low wages or insecure employment so it becomes a difficult choice between job security and isolation if they have symptoms."
She added: "The roadmap out of this is the vaccinations and there has been real enthusiasm in Barnsley for the jab.
"This, in turn, is having a huge impact on the number of hospitalisations and deaths."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.