Sheffield John Lewis closure 'hammer blow' to city, MP says
The planned closure of Sheffield's John Lewis store will be a "hammer blow" to the city, according to one MP.
The John Lewis Partnership confirmed the closure of eight shops across the country, saying certain locations could not sustain a large store.
The Sheffield store was first established as Cole Brothers in 1847.
Sheffield MP Louise Haigh said its closure would leave a "gaping hole" in the city, while the council said it had been a "retail landmark" for decades.
Ms Haigh, Sheffield Heeley Labour MP, added that the John Lewis store was "a huge draw" for the city.
"The closure will have a knock-on effect for businesses across Sheffield," she said.
'My favourite store'
Sheffield shopper Melanie Sinnett said she had wonderful memories of John Lewis and had shopped there for as long as she could remember.
"It predates me. It's by far and away my favourite shop in the whole of Sheffield city centre," she said.
Ms Sinnett said news of the closure was a "huge, huge blow" and she wondered what the impact would be on the city centre.
"We don't have the nice boutique sorts of shops which other city centres have developed.
"You are going to struggle to find something to come into town for now," she added.
The Sheffield John Lewis store, located at Barkers Pool, was also at the heart of a planned redevelopment of the city centre and in 2020 the company surrendered its old lease for the site to the council for £3m.
In return, the firm was granted a new 20-year lease at a lower rent, however the council said any change of use would need its consent.
Nalin Seneviratne, director of city centre development, said: "The planned closure of John Lewis is sad news.
"As Cole Brothers in 1847, then as John Lewis, it has been a retail landmark in our city for decades."
Mr Seneviratne added that Sheffield was a resilient city and the council had "ambitious plans for a city centre that competes on a global stage".
Cole Brothers: A timeline
- In 1847, John and Thomas Cole set up as silk mercers and hosiers on Fargate and were joined by their third brother Skelton
- During the next 50 years they expanded and by 1900 Cole's Corner had become a well-loved city landmark
- In 1898, the business was registered as a limited company
- The Cole family sold the business to Gordon Selfridge in 1919 and it became part of the Selfridge Provincial Stores Group, though it retained the name Cole Brothers
- In 1940, the Selfridge family sold the group to the John Lewis Partnership
- The store was moved to a new purpose-built shop on derelict land at Barkers Pool in 1960
- Cole Brothers, along with most of the other stores in the group, opted to take the name John Lewis in 2002
Source: John Lewis
Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said the company was "acutely aware" of its long history in Sheffield.
The firm had been determined to play a role in the city centre's regeneration, she said.
"However, the pandemic has had an irreversible impact on retail and we must make difficult decisions to ensure the Partnership is sustainable in the future," she added.
Retail expert Catherine Shuttleworth, who was raised in the city, said she found the closure of the Sheffield store surprising.
"It seems unbelievable a city the size of Sheffield couldn't support a retailer with a department store."
She said the store was an important part of the city's retail history: "I could cry, I am heartbroken. It's where I got every pair of school shoes."
Meanwhile, Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis said the loss of John Lewis would be another blow to retail workers.
"The store has been a cornerstone of the city's retail offer for more than a century," he said.
Mr Jarvis said he was working with the company and city council to see what could be done to support those who face losing their jobs.
