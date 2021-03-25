Covid: Son's suicide in lockdown 'shows lack of mental health support'
A father whose son took his own life during lockdown after struggling with depression says the restrictions "imposed new pressures on him".
Ross McCarthy, who had a three-year-old son and a fiancée, died in late February aged 31.
His father Mike, an ex-BBC and Sky News journalist, said Ross had suffered with mental health issues for a decade and has called for more support for men.
The government said it was committed to supporting UK mental health services.
Mr McCarthy, a former reporter and presenter from Sheffield, said: "Covid didn't kill him, but it was another weight on the burden he felt he was already carrying.
"He struggled for many years to get what he thought was the appropriate support from the health services and it frustrated him and confused him that he didn't get the help that he needed."
His father described Ross as a keen sportsman and a "great son who has left a massive void in our lives".
Ross McCarthy was due to marry his fiancée Charlotte in Cyprus in 2020, but the ceremony had to be rescheduled due to Covid restrictions.
He also missed being able to go to the gym and take his son to swimming classes, his family said.
"He'd struggled for quite a long time, but lockdown was imposing new pressures on him," Mr McCarthy said.
"He thought he would become more of a burden on his own family, he could never have been a burden to any of us no matter what."
The family has spoken about their experience to increase awareness of the issues and are also raising funds for the Campaign Against Living Miserably mental health charity.
Their story caught the attention of MSP Ruth Davidson, who raised the case in the Scottish Parliament, asking the First Minister and other MSPs to recognise the "huge toll" of Covid on those who hadn't contracted the disease.
Speaking on Tuesday, she said: "Today, of all days, we remember that Covid, while it has taken far too many lives, has also taken a huge toll even on those who have not contracted the condition."
Mr McCarthy said: "For all the openness, the awareness, the talking, if the foundation isn't there for people then that's simply not good enough.
"There's lots of help out there for people when they make that first desperate call, but Ross felt in the weeks and months and years that help faded away."
Charities and the NHS have reported a rise in the number of people seeking help for mental health issues during the pandemic.
Last year health chiefs predicted lockdowns and other restrictions would fuel a rise in demand for services.
The Department of Health and Social Care, which offered its condolences to Ross McCarthy's family, said: "We are committed to supporting mental wellbeing and mental health services have remained open throughout the pandemic.
"We've provided the largest funding in NHS history with an additional £2.3bn a year by 2023/24 to transform mental health services for all."
