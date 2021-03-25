John Lewis: Sheffield petition aims to save city store
- Published
Thousands of people have signed an online petition to keep Sheffield's John Lewis store open after the firm announced its closure.
On Wednesday, John Lewis Partnership confirmed eight of its shops were to close, saying certain locations could not sustain a large store.
Organisers of the online petition said the shop's closure would be "a huge setback" for the city.
The Sheffield store was first established as Cole Brothers in 1847.
John Lewis said the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the acceleration of the switch to online shopping were to blame for the closure decision.
Making the announcement, Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said the company was "acutely aware" of its long history in Sheffield.
"However, the pandemic has had an irreversible impact on retail and we must make difficult decisions to ensure the Partnership is sustainable in the future," she added.
On the petition page opposing the Sheffield store's closure, organisers said: "This is a huge setback for Sheffield's development to become a major city centre.
"Help Sheffield grow and sign this petition to stop John Lewis Sheffield closing and, in turn, stop the city of Sheffield falling into stagnation."
The Sheffield John Lewis store, located at Barkers Pool, was at the heart of a planned redevelopment of the city centre.
In 2020, the company surrendered its old lease for the site to the council for £3m.
In return, the firm was granted a new 20-year lease at a lower rent, but the council said any change of use would need its consent.
A council statement explains: "If circumstances did change, any change to the lease would need our agreement.
"John Lewis may plan to close the store, but they are still tied to a lease with the council.
"If they want to bring that arrangement to an end, there is a commercial arrangement to be agreed between the parties with a payment due from John Lewis."
John Lewis Partnership said: "This is a proposal to close at this stage and discussions with our landlords continue."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.