Men charged over Sheffield city centre violence
- Published
Police have charged 24 men in connection with violent disorder that broke out after a football derby.
Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United had played an EFL Championship match at Hillsborough on 4 March 2019.
Later that evening, at about 23:50 GMT, disorder broke out at a pub in the city centre, South Yorkshire Police said.
Several people were injured and needed hospital treatment and considerable damage was caused to Bloo 888 on West Street.
Officers said bottles and chairs were thrown during the fighting.
All 24 men are due to appear before magistrates charged with violent disorder in June.
Those charged:
- Dane Appleby, 31, of White Lane, Sheffield
- Elian Appleby, 20, of White Lane, Sheffield
- Loui Appleby, 28 of White Lane, Sheffield
- Adam Birch, 33, of Hollybank Drive, Sheffield
- Tom Cahill, 31, of Wooldale Gardens, Sheffield
- Reece Ellis, 25, of Brook Green, Sheffield
- Kieron Fairchild, 32, of Ravenscroft Avenue, Sheffield
- Jack Hall, 28, of Smalldale Road, Sheffield
- Harvey Hinkler, 20, of Alnwick Road, Sheffield
- Julian Lawrence, 28 of Fleury Road, Sheffield
- Joshua Moody, 29, of Birley Spa Lane, Sheffield
- Thomas Mulgrew, 26, of Berry Holme Drive, Sheffield
- Liam Musselwhite, 26, of Smalldale Road, Sheffield
- Brad Nicholson, 22 of Herries Road, Sheffield
- Christian Smith, 34, of Rose Hill Close, Sheffield
- Aaron Swiffen, 29, of Peveril Close, Sheffield
- Ryan Ward, 31, of Springwell Crescent, Sheffield
- Callum Warsop, 25, of Gleadless Common, Sheffield
- Reece Williams, 29, of Beaver Drive, Sheffield
- Jake Williamson, 28, of Queen Street, Sheffield
- Carter Dobson, 24, of Blyth Road, Retford
- Mark Foster, of Granby Way, Plymouth
- Jack Morley, 28, of Maple Grove, Rotherham
- Scott Parkin, 31, of Hallowes Rise, Dronfield
