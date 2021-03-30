Rotherham child sexual abuse: misconduct officer given warning
A detective has avoided being sacked after admitting gross misconduct in relation to investigations into child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Rotherham.
A disciplinary panel said Det Con Ian Hampshire should not be held accountable for the "systemic failings" of South Yorkshire Police.
The misconduct hearing in Sheffield is understood to be the first relating to the CSE scandal in Rotherham.
A final written warning has been issued to Det Con Hampshire.
Panel chairman Simon Mallett said: "It would be wrong for this panel, and it would be wrong for this officer, to make him personally accountable for the systemic failings of the force."
Det Con Hampshire admitted failing to properly investigate allegations made by a teenage girl that she had been raped by multiple men in the town in 2007, at the start of a two-day police misconduct hearing.
In 2014, the Jay Report detailed how at least 1,400 children were raped, trafficked and abused by gangs of men of mainly Pakistani heritage in the town between 1997 and 2013.
The report criticised the lack of action by police and social workers and provoked a wave of resignations and further inquiries.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct launched Operation Linden into police conduct in relation to the scandal, its report has not yet been published.
