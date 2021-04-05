Two killed after car crashes off motorway near Sheffield
Two people have been killed after a car crashed off a motorway near Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police received reports that a vehicle had left the M1 northbound carriageway between junctions 30 and 31 near Woodhall, at about 19:30 BST on Saturday.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
Parts of the motorway were shut on Saturday night and one lane remains closed as officers carry out an investigation.
