Rare albino wallaby born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
- Published
A rare albino baby wallaby born during the coronavirus lockdown will be among the new attractions when a wildlife park reopens to the public on Monday.
The new arrival was born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Doncaster, during the park's enforced closure.
It is thought to be the first albino wallaby at the attraction.
The park has been closed since January due to coronavirus restrictions, with chief executive John Minion saying he was "delighted" to reopen.
Baby joeys spend most of their time hidden in their mother's pouch, so visitors aren't guaranteed to see them.
The albino red-necked wallaby, which has no skin pigmentation and pink eyes, is believed to be extremely rare.
Staff say they still do not know the sex of the newcomer or exactly when he or she was born.
Home to England's only polar bears, the South Yorkshire park installed a new reserve over the national lockdown with lowland tapirs, maned wolves and a pack of bush dogs arriving.
Mr Minion said "so much has changed" since it was last open, with a planned expansion taking place as well as coronavirus rules to keep guests safe.
From Monday 12 April, zoos and safari parks are allowed to reopen as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.
"We are well practised now at implementing Covid precautions and we are lucky to be an outdoor attraction on a spacious site," Mr Minion said. "Let's hope that 2021 turns around to be a good year for all tourism in Yorkshire."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.