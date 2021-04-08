BBC News

Jordan Caster: Easter Sunday M1 crash victim named

Published
image copyrightSouth Yorkshire Police
image captionJordan Caster and another young man were killed in the crash on Easter Sunday

A 19-year-old who died in a crash on the M1 has been named by police.

Jordan Caster from Sheffield, and a 22-year-old man who has yet to be named by police, were both pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday.

The pair were in a white Volkswagen Golf which went through a barrier, hit trees and flipped on to its roof between junctions 30 and 31, near Woodhall, at about 19:30 BST.

Officers said no other vehicles were involved and appealed for witnesses.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.