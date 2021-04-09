Sheffield sex attacks; Police hunt man in dressing gown
- Published
A man wearing a dressing gown and face mask is being hunted over sex assaults on a woman and teenager in Sheffield.
The woman, in her 20s, was sexually assaulted on Bellhouse Road in the early hours on Monday.
The attack is believed to be linked to another sex assault on a 15-year-old girl on Deerlands Avenue on Sunday.
CCTV has been released of the man police want to trace, who was captured on Bellhouse Road wearing a blue dressing gown, trainers and face mask.
Det Con Joanne Vaughan said: "We believe there were numerous cars travelling along the road at the time so I am hoping someone will have spotted him or captured him on their dash cam."
She added: "I know these incidents will be concerning to the local community.
"My team are currently reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out further enquiries to ascertain whether the incidents are definitely linked and identify anyone responsible."
