Claudia Uruchurtu: MPs urge action over missing woman in Mexico
- Published
A group of MPs has urged the government to help in the search for an activist missing in Mexico.
Relatives of Claudia Uruchurtu, 48, who went missing after a rally two weeks ago, say witnesses saw her being grabbed and pushed into a car.
One of her sisters, who lives in Sheffield, asked local MPs to write to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
The government said it was helping the family to access support from Mexican human rights groups.
Ms Uruchurtu's family said the Mexican national went missing on 26 March in Nochixtlan, in the state of Oaxaca.
She was part of a protest outside local council buildings, where people had gathered after a local resident was beaten up.
Relatives said they were told security forces linked to the municipal president carried out the attack.
Sister Elizabeth Uruchurtu said her family was "determined to ensure her case remains of public concern".
'Deeply concerned'
Dr Uruchurtu, who lives in Sheffield and has dual British and Mexican citizenship, said: "She is a loving and caring individual who works actively for citizens' groups.
"It is our fear that her criticisms of local government and her highlighting abuse of power by public servants is behind her disappearance - if tragedies like this are left unnoticed, our vital freedoms and rights will continue to be eroded."
The letter, signed by Labour MPs Olivia Blake, Paul Blomfield, Clive Betts, Louise Haigh and Gill Furniss, says Claudia had not been detained by official authorities, was not being cared for by local medical services or staying with family or friends.
"Please can you give Claudia Uruchurtu your full attention, and do all you can to advance the search for Claudia," it says.
Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake, who co-ordinated the letter, said: "We are all deeply concerned about the whereabouts of Claudia.
"I hope the foreign secretary will now step in to raise the alarm internationally and do all he can to aid the Uruchurtu family in ensuring Claudia is found."
A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said: "We are concerned about the disappearance of Claudia Uruchurtu in Mexico and our staff are helping her family to access support from human rights groups in the area."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.