Doncaster pub to reopen after being closed for almost 18 months
- Published
The manager of a flood-hit pub which has only opened for one day in the last 18 months has described the coronavirus lockdown easing as "fantastic".
Felicity Bell of The Boat Inn in Sprotbrough, Doncaster, had to escape flood water in November 2019 after the River Don overtopped.
Refurbishment, national lockdowns and tier restrictions have kept the pub closed ever since.
The 33-year-old said it had been an "unbelievably difficult" period.
"It's been a bit of a rollercoaster," general manager Ms Bell said.
"The flooding was quite traumatic and then knowing all the hard work myself and the team and put in just kind of got lost like that overnight was terrible."
Living in a flat above the pub, Ms Bell had to wade through waist-high water in the early hours after the burst its banks.
The venue was later set to reopen on 4 November 2020 after refurbishment, but only managed one full day of trading before England's second lockdown hit.
"It was heartbreaking. We had to throw around about 10 to 15 barrels of lager and another five barrels of ale," she said.
Remembering the floods, she added: "I came down into the pub and could see the water pouring in from every door and starting to get through the walls. It was absolutely terrifying."
Ms Bell said it is always a "worrying time" when heavy rain is forecast.
Preparing to reopen for a second time, Ms Bell said she hopes this will be the start of more certain times.
"Bookings have been absolutely fantastic. We've been blown away with the response," she said.
"We are pretty much fully booked for the first week entirely and every weekend going way into May is full."
Locals offered to help get the pub ready as restrictions ease and outdoor hospitality resumes.
"Sprotbrough as a village is a very close knit area," she said.
"A lot of them have been coming here for 20, 30 plus years, so for them to have lost it for such a long time has been obviously really difficult.
"We've had a lot of messages of support during the last year."
With demand for booking high, more than 65 people were expected for lunch later when the pub opens its doors once again.
"I think for a lot of people pubs are obviously such a big part of the community and it's a place where you can see so many friendly faces," Ms Bell said.
"We are just really bowled over with how good it's been. It's really exciting."
