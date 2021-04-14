Doncaster mayor: Candidates announced for 2021 election
- Published
Seven candidates have been confirmed for Doncaster's upcoming mayoral election on 6 May.
Residents will elect a mayor, borough ward councillors, parish councillors and a county police and crime commissioner.
Those who live in Edenthorpe can also vote on a neighbourhood planning referendum.
These are the candidates who have so far said they intend to stand for the role of mayor in 2021:
Joan Briggs, Independent
Joan Briggs, current chair of the Edlington & Warmsworth First party, is standing as an independent candidate.
Andy Budden, Yorkshire Party
Andy Budden, who's standing for the Yorkshire Party, has lived in Doncaster for approaching three decades and says he will pressure the government to deliver a new hospital for the town if elected.
Frank Calladine, independent
Frank Calladine, now an independent candidate, has previously stood for UKIP and the English Democrats.
Warren Draper, Green Party
Warren Draper, a Green Party candidate who lives in Bentley, says he brings a "grassroots, do-it-yourself" approach and aims to "put the community back in charge".
James Hart, Conservatives
Former Tickhill & Wadworth councillor James Hart, a Conservative candidate, describes himself as a "local businessman with a history of public service at a local level".
Ros Jones, Labour
Incumbent mayoral candidate Ros Jones, who is standing for the position for a third time, vows "to lead Doncaster's recovery as coronavirus restrictions start to be eased".
Surjit Duhre, Reform UK
Reform UK's candidate Surjit Duhre, who stood as a Brexit Party candidate for the Doncaster Central seat in the 2019 general election, says he would "reform Doncaster and launch the next industrial revolution".
