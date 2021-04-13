Jordan Marples-Douglas killing: Man found guilty of murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murder after he stabbed another man over a drugs debt.
Ben Jones, 26, of no fixed address, was sent to Jordan Marples-Douglas' house in Sheffield to enforce the outstanding debt in March 2020, police said.
Jones denied murdering the 23-year-old, but a jury at Sheffield Crown Court found him guilty on Monday after a four-week trial.
He is due to be sentenced at the same court on Friday.
Jones is said to have visited Mr Marples-Douglas' house on Woodthorpe Road, Sheffield, on 6 March with another man "prepared for a fight", police said.
After forcing their way into the property, the victim was fatally stabbed in the chest.
Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer, of South Yorkshire Police, said Jones was living at his father's house at the time of the killing.
He said: "His father heard him and the other man discussing what they had done. Jones then left and went to the home of a family friend, to whom he confessed the killing."
Jones' hat was found at Mr Marples-Douglas' address and the victim's DNA was found on two knives recovered from the property.
Dina Aweimrin, 22, of Oakdale Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of assisting an offender after she helped another man involved in the killing to flee the country, police said.
Mr Palmer added: "The other man visited his girlfriend, Dina Aweimrin, who researched and booked him a flight to Dubai the following day. Using her bank card at Dubai airport, he flew to Somalia, where he continues to evade the authorities."
She is due to be sentenced at a later date.
Another man, Aaron Johnson, 22, who had been charged with murder by South Yorkshire Police, was found not guilty by the same jury.