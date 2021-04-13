Motorcyclist William Jackson dies after 'being hit by bird'
A motorcyclist has died after a bird hit his helmet, causing him to crash, police have said.
William Jackson, known as Billy, collided with the animal after he overtook two cars on Mortimer Road, Sheffield on 30 March.
The 73-year-old's bike then left the road, leaving him in a ditch where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
His family said he was "a beloved husband, devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend".
The crash happened near Bradfield Dale at about 12:30 BST, South Yorkshire Police said.
Mr Jackson's blue Yamaha Tracer bike was found in a field following the crash.
Paying tribute, Mr Jackson's family added: "He lived life to the full and leaves us far too soon. With happy and fond memories he will be truly missed."
An appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash has been issued by South Yorkshire Police.
