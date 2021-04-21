Local elections 2021: How do South Yorkshire councils spend your money?
- Published
Local elections will be held in South Yorkshire on Thursday 6 May.
People in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield can cast their ballot in the local council elections.
Parish councillors and a poll for the Police and Crime Commissioner are also taking place across the county.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.
Here is how £100 of your money get spent by these councils.
Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
The council spends money on things such as education, road maintenance, social care and public libraries.
Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, which serves a population of about 245,000, expects to spend £560m this year.
Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council
Like its neighbouring authority, voters will go to the polls on 6 May.
As well as borough councillors, voters in Doncaster can also decide on a mayor and parish councillors.
Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council, which serves a population of about 311,000, expects to spend about £503.5m this year.
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council
Voters in Rotherham are also set to go to the polls in May.
As well as borough councillors, polls for parish councillors and the Dinnington St John's Neighbourhood Planning Referendum will also take place.
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, which serves a population of about 265,000, expects to spend about £515m this year.
Sheffield City Council
In Sheffield, voters can cast their ballot for the city council.
They will also get to vote on the structure of the council in a governance referendum.
Sheffield City Council expects to spend about £1.4bn this year, serving a population of 585,000.
People in South Yorkshire will also have the chance to vote for the region's Police and Crime Commissioner on 6 May.
These are the candidates who are standing.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.