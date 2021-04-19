Jared O'Mara: Former MP to lose Commons pass
- Published
An ex-MP who sent inappropriate text messages to a female employee is to be stripped of his access to the the House of Commons.
Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara stood down after Jennifer Barnes said she quit after a string of "uncomfortable" communications.
The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards said the messages amounted to an "abuse of power" and recommended Mr O'Mara lose his former member's pass.
Mr O'Mara did not appeal the decision.
The 39-year-old was elected as the Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam in 2017, ousting former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.
He quit the party in 2018 after he was suspended over alleged misogynistic and homophobic comments posted online.
Mr O'Mara remained an Independent MP until he stood down at the 2019 election.
In July 2019, Ms Barnes, who was briefly employed in Mr O'Mara's constituency office, lodged a complaint about inappropriate messages and approaches.
At the time, the MP apologised for his behaviour, saying he was "deeply ashamed" and had been in the midst of a complete "mental breakdown".
The commissioner's found his behaviour was "an abuse of power" and Mr O'Mara's failure to co-operate with the investigation was an aggravating factor in the recommendation to remove his pass.
She referred her findings to the Independent Expert Panel (IEP), which determines sanctions against MPs accused of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.
As Mr O'Mara is no longer an MP the removal of his pass, which allowed him access to the Palace of Westminster, was the only option.
The panel said it the action was "appropriate and proportionate" due to aggravating features such as Mr O'Mara's "lack of remorse or insight and the refusal to engage".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.