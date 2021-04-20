South Yorkshire tower block fire check finds 201 at-risk buildings
- Published
A fire service safety inspection of high-rise buildings found 201 properties not included on an "inaccurate" government list.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service inspected all high-rises in the county following the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.
It found a total of 309 tower blocks in need of improvements, including 108 identified by the government.
Additional government funding to replace unsafe cladding in residential buildings was announced in February.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) provided the brigade with £126,194, based on its figure of 108 buildings.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a report to the county's fire and rescue authority said: "It was identified early on, that the MHCLG list did not provide an accurate number of High Rise Residential Building (HRRBs) within South Yorkshire, and that more work would need to be done by the team to identify a truer list of premises."
The service said it had carried out 179 building inspections on high-rise residential buildings, and found 69 had problems with cladding, insulation, fire break systems, or other external wall system issues.
Many tower blocks were found to be unsafe following the Grenfell fire, in which 72 people died.
This meant many thousands of flat-owners have since faced huge bills for necessary fire-safety improvements.
The government announced in February it was providing an additional £3.5bn to replace unsafe cladding in residential buildings over 18m high "at no cost to residents".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.