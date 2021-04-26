Laura Booth: Neglect contributed to disabled woman's death
Neglect contributed to a disabled woman's death from malnutrition following a routine operation, a coroner has said.
Laura Booth died at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield, in October 2016.
The inquest heard the 21-year-old had refused food as medical staff "ignored her"
Assistant coroner, Alison Combes, said there had been "a gross failure" of care in managing her nutrition.
Ms Booth had been diagnosed with partial trisomy 13 at birth, and had a number of different life-limiting complications including learning disabilities.
Her parents Patricia and Ken had told hearing in Sheffield they had become increasingly concerned she was not eating and doctors ignored their daughter's attempts to communicate.
Giving a narrative conclusion, Ms Combes said: "On the basis of the evidence I have heard and on the balance of probabilities, I am satisfied that the decision not to adequately manage Laura's nutrition was a gross failure of her care.
"Among other illnesses, she also developed malnutrition due to inadequate management of her nutritional needs. Her death was contributed to by neglect."
The coroner also said she had significant concerns about senior doctors' comprehension of the Mental Capacity Act and said the hospital had acted "unlawfully" in the decisions it made about Ms Booth's feeding.
"Where I do remain gravely concerned is in the hospital's approach to the Mental Capacity Act and those individuals who do not have capacity to make decisions for themselves."
Ms Combes said Mr and Mrs Booth had been excluded from decisions about their daughter's nutritional care and had been "overburdened and undervalued" by the hospital.
Mr and Mrs Booth had fought to have an inquest held into their daughter's death and Ms Combes apologised to them on behalf of the coroner's service.
Said she would ask the chief coroner for better training for coroners on the Mental Capacity Act and Liberty Protection Safeguards.
Speaking to the couple, who were watching the inquest remotely, she said: "Probably the hardest but most important bit, Mr and Mrs Booth, is to try and put into words the admiration I have got for you."
She added the couple had been completely devoted to their daughter "who lived her life to the full".
