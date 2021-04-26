Phone scam drained Sheffield woman's bank account
A retired teacher left unable to afford food after scammers tricked her into sending them money has branded the fraudsters as "evil".
Janet Blakeley, from Sheffield, transferred a total of £2,500 after being convinced by tricksters that her bank account had been "compromised".
Ms Blakeley said she felt "so angry with myself and ashamed".
The Halifax, her bank for more than 40 years, has so far not refunded the money she lost.
Ms Blakeley, 68, was contacted by the thieves who purported to be from BT, her internet service provider, on 1 April.
They persuaded her that her bank account had become unsafe and she should move her money - which included an overdraft facility of £1,900.
After searching online to check the caller's number was correct, Ms Blakeley, who said she had been "totally convinced", transferred the cash.
Despite reporting the theft, her bank has still not refunded the money.
A spokesperson for the Halifax said the bank had a "great deal of sympathy" for Ms Blakeley and would review her claim again.
"We fully investigate each case based on its individual circumstances, including whether the bank could have done anything more to prevent the scam taking place, and whether the customer took reasonable steps to protect themselves," they added.
Earlier this year, the level of fraud in the UK was labelled a "threat to national security".
Ms Blakely said: "I still haven't taken in the enormity of what has happened to me.
"I have been a faithful and loyal customer for over 40 years. Surely there must be something [the bank] could do to help me?"
Lara Lawrence, her daughter, said: "Mum now does not have money to buy food after being completely cleared out."
Speaking about the fraudsters Ms Blakely added: "How can you be so evil?
"Why can't you use that really clever brain for good instead of evil?"
