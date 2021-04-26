Khurm Javed: Murder arrest after man shot dead in Sheffield street
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a solicitor was shot dead.
Khurm Javed, 30, also known as Khuram, died after he was found injured on Clough Road, Sheffield on 10 April.
An 18-year-old man, from Sheffield, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, South Yorkshire Police said.
Two other men, who were arrested on suspicion of the same offence on 12 April, have been released under investigation, the force added.
Mr Javed died when he was shot following a confrontation between two parties, detectives previously said.
Det Ch Insp Mick Hakin, of the South Yorkshire force, continued to appeal for anyone with information about Mr Javed's death to come forward.
He said: "I would like to reassure the community that our investigation is progressing at pace and we are continuing to explore and develop new lines of inquiry."