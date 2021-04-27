Laura Booth neglect death: Family's fight for justice 'very hard'
The family of a disabled woman who died of neglect after an operation have told of their "very hard" fight for justice.
Laura Booth, 21, died in October 2016 at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield, after being refused food as staff "ignored her", an inquest heard.
Her mother Patricia said "part of us died when Laura died", but the coroner's ruling would help other people with learning disabilities.
The hospital trust said Ms Booth and her family "were let down".
Ms Booth had been diagnosed with partial trisomy 13 at birth and had a number of different life-limiting complications, including learning disabilities.
An inquest into her death heard how her parents Patricia and Ken became concerned she was not eating and doctors ignored their daughter's attempts to communicate.
Following the assistant coroner's conclusion that Ms Booth died after "a gross failure" of care in managing her nutrition, Mrs Booth told BBC Radio Sheffield: "It's been very hard and we've fought to get justice for Laura and justice for people with learning disabilities because they don't get treated properly.
"They just get ignored like our Laura did. The doctors don't talk to them, they talk above them or away from them.
"We fought to get them to realise that someone needs to learn some lessons and this has got to stop."
Mrs Booth said the night of her daughter's death was a "nightmare" she hoped she could wake up from.
She said: "Part of us died when Laura died because she was our world. We loved her so much."
Assistant coroner Alison Combes said she had concerns about senior doctors' comprehension of the Mental Capacity Act and said the hospital had acted "unlawfully" in the decisions it made about Ms Booth's feeding.
Mr and Mrs Booth have agreed to work with Ms Combes to draft recommendations to help healthcare professionals better understand the act.
Kirsten Major, chief executive of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We regret what happened and we have already overhauled our nutrition service and processes so there is now a clear lead decision-maker to review and expedite actions for patients with complex nutritional needs."
