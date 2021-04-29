Doncaster children's homes investigated amid neglect concerns
- Published
Two children's homes closed amid safeguarding concerns are being investigated by police.
Fullerton House School and Wilsic House School in Doncaster, which cater for children with learning difficulties and autism, had their registrations suspended by Ofsted.
Hesley Group, which runs both homes, said it was working with authorities over the "extremely serious concerns".
South Yorkshire Police is investigating whether any criminal offences occurred.
An Ofsted inspection into one of the homes last month found children were "at serious risk of harm".
Inspectors said: "Some children have suffered actual physical harm, either through alleged deliberate acts or through neglect of care."
The watchdog found staff did not consistently follow care plans and did not always "treat children with dignity and respect".
The report, which is believed to refer to Fullerton House, added: "This includes a failure to protect children's privacy and dignity where intimate support is needed, for example while bathing."
Both of the facilities cater for children with autism, learning disabilities and challenging behaviours.
A spokesperson for Hesley Group said: "These allegations are extremely serious and concerning and we are working closely with authorities to investigate all the allegations raised.
"We are committed to providing care in a safe environment where the children and young people receive the support they need and will ensure that we undertake all actions necessary to address any substantiated failings."
South Yorkshire Police said it was working closely with other members of the Doncaster Safeguarding Partnership and Ofsted following the closures.
"Work is currently ongoing by officers to review the information available and identify any criminal offences which may have occurred," the force said.
Ofsted has been approached for a comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.