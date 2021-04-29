Covid: Pfizer joins fight to tackle vaccine hesitancy
- Published
A vaccine developer has joined efforts to reassure people from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities about the safety of Covid vaccinations.
Pfizer accepted an invitation to join an online panel with community and faith leaders in Sheffield.
Official government figures point to a higher level of vaccine hesitancy among some ethnic minority groups.
Pfizer said it wanted to ensure everyone had the correct and accurate information about the jab.
The company's UK medical director Dr Berkeley Phillips said educating people on the processes used in developing the vaccine was vital.
"The clinical trials we conduct are rigorous in terms of monitoring the safety and how the medicines and the vaccines work," he said.
"It's really important that we make sure the correct and accurate information is out there, so people can make an informed decision."
'It's the right thing to do'
"I've waited until I've taken the vaccine so I am in a position where it's credible," said Uriah Rennie.
The 61-year-old, from Sheffield, was one of England's first black Football League referees, and he filmed his vaccination to encourage others to get theirs.
"The older generation have said to me that they're scared and sceptical about taking it, because of historical comments that have been made to them," he explained.
"In the past they've been aware that vaccination had been tested on a lot of their generation, both in the Caribbean and on the African sub-continent.
"They were being clearly used as guinea pigs, they are still tainted by that."
He said he filmed getting his jab to be able to say: "I've taken it, because I believe it's safe to do so and it's the right thing to do, to protect myself, my family and those close to me."
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), black or black British adults were most likely to report vaccine hesitancy when compared with white adults.
However, the rate has fallen from 44% (13 January to 7 February) to 22% (17 February to 14 March).
Terry Hudson, chair of the Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said in Sheffield's black community about 54% of those eligible had taken up the offer of vaccination.
"There have been long-standing issues of trust between black communities and public services for a long time," he said.
"There is a history of experimental drug trials being done, particularly on the African continent, that have legitimately given people fears about the safety of medicines."
Shahida Siddique, from Sheffield-based charity FaithStar, said mistrust, due to historic medical malpractice, was a strong reason for vaccine hesitancy.
More needed to be done, she said, to explain to communities how medical practices and ethics had changed.
Ms Siddique said Pfizer's decision to engage by appearing on the panel had been hugely helpful.
"The fact that Pfizer acknowledged us, that Pfizer came and spoke to those communities and is engaging in conversations has been a huge confidence boost."
Pfizer's Dr Phillips said: "It is really important to build trust across all populations and the way to do that is by communicating, getting involved and by presenting the facts."
