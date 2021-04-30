Mistakay: Rapper Kieron Cunliffe jailed over live-streamed child abuse
- Published
A music producer and rapper who live-streamed child sex abuse to the US has been jailed for 15 years.
Kieron Cunliffe, 25, of Doncaster, was arrested in October 2020 after US security forces alerted South Yorkshire Police to a man streaming child abuse.
Cunliffe, who performs as MistaKay and is also known as Kieron McGowan, pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.
He was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
Cunliffe was located by police after the US Department of Homeland Security contacted the South Yorkshire force to tell them about a man sharing child sex abuse images in a chat room.
His IP address was traced that same day to a property in Doncaster.
Cunliffe also pleaded guilty to two counts of taking indecent images of a child and two counts of distributing indecent images of children at an earlier court hearing.
The rapper, whose music had been played on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.
He is to serve a minimum of 10 years in prison and the remainder of his sentence on extended licence.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.