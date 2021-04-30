Khurm Javed: Teen appears in court charged with solicitor murder
A teenager has appeared in court charged with murdering a solicitor shot dead in Sheffield.
Khurm Javed, 30, also known as Khuram, died after he was found seriously injured in Clough Road on 10 April.
Samsul Mohamed, 18, of Wolseley Road, Sheffield, appeared at the city's crown court on Friday where a provisional trial date was set for 13 December.
The teenager has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before the same court in July.
