Local elections: 15,000 Sheffield postal votes undelivered
- Published
About, 15,000 voters have yet to receive postal votes after they were delayed due to a printing error.
Sheffield City Council said a batch of ballots for the upcoming local elections had not been sent out at the correct time.
However, all voting packs were now in the postal system, the authority added.
Council CEO Kate Josephs said voters should "move quickly" when they receive their ballot to ensure their vote was counted.
A number of authorities across the region were affected, Ms Josephs said on Twitter.
"Over the last week we received serial reassurances from our printers that the postal votes would be despatched on time. They were not," she wrote.
"This obviously falls far below our expectations, and we are in urgent talks with the printers to ensure that no efforts are being spared in getting these postal votes delivered."
People eligible to vote on 6 May are being told to return their postal votes as soon as possible, even if it means doing so on the day they get them.
Ms Josephs said voters can return ballot papers:
- By post
- At Sheffield Town Hall before or on polling day
- At polling stations on election day
