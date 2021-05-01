Local elections 2021: 15,000 Sheffield postal votes 'will be delivered in time'
Thousands of postal ballots delayed due to a printing error "will be delivered" on Saturday, voters have been told.
About 15,000 people in Sheffield are yet to receive their voting packs ahead of next week's local elections.
Speaking on Saturday, Sheffield City Council CEO Kate Josephs said she had been assured "they are in the postal system and will be delivered today".
She urged people to "move quickly" when they receive their ballot to ensure their vote was counted.
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, she said: "While this falls really far below expectations and we're extremely disappointed we're assured that they are in the postal system and will be delivered today."
'Not a lot of time'
Voters in Sheffield will go to the polls on Thursday to vote for their local councillors, police and crime commissioner and to decide how their council is run in future.
People eligible to vote are being told to return their postal votes as soon as possible, even if it means doing so on the day they get them.
Ms Josephs said despite the delay she was "confident that any votes mailed up to and including Wednesday will get to us".
"I appreciate it is not a lot of time and we are extremely disappointed - we are not the only local authority across the area that has been affected by this - but they should arrive today and we urge people to get them back in the post to us as soon as possible," she said.
She said voters can also return ballot papers to Sheffield Town Hall before or on polling day or at polling stations on election day itself.
