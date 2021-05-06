Dangerous driving mayhem in funeral procession for crash men
High performance cars hired for a funeral procession were driven dangerously along pavements and into oncoming traffic, police have said.
Pedestrians were forced to flee during the mayhem as the procession made its way from Bolsover to Shiregreen Cemetery in Sheffield.
It had been organised to celebrate the lives of two Sheffield men killed in an accident on the M1 on Easter Sunday.
Jordan Caster, 19, and a 22-year-old named locally as Tyrone Forde, died.
The families of the two friends organised a joint funeral service and the procession involved cars, motorbikes and quad bikes.
South Yorkshire Police said they had received a number of calls from people reporting dangerous driving during the event on 28 April.
Drivers were also seen to be blocking junctions, with some people inside the cars hanging out of the windows.
One person posted on Facebook group Sheffield Online: "Sad that a tragedy was hijacked as an excuse for dangerous driving, not to mention extremely tasteless in the circumstances."
Another person commented: "We saw bikers riding on the pavement, vehicles travelling on the wrong side of the road and people hanging out their car windows."
Sgt Matt Duffy said: "This funeral was a result of a tragic accident which sadly cost two young men their lives.
"People were there that day to pay their respects and commemorate the lives of their loved ones.
"However, the manner of driving demonstrated by a handful of those attending meant that they not only posed a risk to themselves, but to other members of the procession and members of the public en route."
Police have appealed for any CCTV or dashcam footage of the driving.
