Doncaster shooting: Boy, 15, and three men arrested after man injured
- Published
A 15-year-old boy and three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Doncaster.
Police received reports of a disturbance and shots being fired in Aldesworth Road, Cantley, at about 11:15 BST.
A 30-year-old man then arrived at Doncaster Royal Infirmary with suspected gunshot wounds. He remains in hospital in a serious condition.
The teenager and men aged 18, 27 and 52 are being questioned by police.
Det Ch Insp Jamie Henderson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We are currently treating this incident as a targeted attack and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.
"I do however understand that there will be concern within the local community and I would like to reassure people that our enquiries are moving quickly.
"You may see an increased police presence, including armed response officers in Cantley for the rest of the day and into this evening, they are they for you. Please do speak to them if you have any concerns or questions."
Anyone with information is urged to contact police
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.