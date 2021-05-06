Sheffield couple want own baby after helping 10 others conceive
A woman whose husband donated sperm to help 10 families have babies fears they may never have their own child.
Danielle and Daniel Chittenden said the donation had led to the birth of 11 children since 2011, but their own attempts have so far been unsuccessful.
The Sheffield couple have experienced six miscarriages and are now fundraising for further IVF treatment.
Mrs Chittenden said she was "terrified" she may never become a mother or give her husband "the baby he deserves".
She said: "It's heartbreaking to think that we donated sperm at the same time we had our first [IVF] cycle in 2011, and we still don't have our own baby.
"I just want to give birth, pass our baby to my husband and see his eyes and heart fill with love.
"That's the moment I'm going to feel I've accomplished and I've achieved the dream for both of us."
She said they had spent thousands of pounds on IVF treatment, despite her telling the clinic she believed her eggs were "the issue".
However, she said the clinic had told them her eggs were fine, until recent tests showed otherwise.
The 39-year-old had also been donating eggs and said she felt "deeply sad" to learn none of the recipients "had a live birth".
Meanwhile, she said she hoped the families who had benefited from her husband's donations "feel complete".
"We hope those babies are bringing them joy every single day, and the things we're missing out on, we know that we've made sure [those] families aren't."
The couple are now hoping to raise £10,000 via GoFundMe for a new round of IVF and a donor egg.
Mrs Chittenden said: "We've given life to 11 babies for up to 10 families and we just want one of our own."
