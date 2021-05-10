Jack the Ripper detective's unique private archive on show
- Published
The private collection of a detective who led the hunt for Jack the Ripper - including notes in which he names a prime suspect - is to go on display for the first time.
Scotland Yard inspector Donald Sutherland Swanson made annotations in a police chief's book about the case.
Known as the Swanson Marginalia, they name Polish-born Aaron Kosminski - since linked to a victim by DNA.
The archive also contains Victorian-era photos, letters and drawings.
In 1888, Jack The Ripper began his reign of terror in the East End of London, murdering and mutilating at least five women.
Kosminski is considered one of the prime suspects in the case, but was never prosecuted because of problems with the testimony of the sole witness against him.
Adam Wood, executive editor of Ripperologist magazine and author of the definitive biography of Swanson, said the exhibition offered a fascinating insight into the case and policing in the Victorian era.
The collection includes the book given to the detective by Assistant Commissioner Robert Anderson, to which Swanson added his own notes elaborating on the Ripper case and naming the suspect as "Kosminski".
"No other murder of this kind took place in London," after the identification was made, according to one entry.
A short time later "Kosminski" was taken to what was then the Colney Hatch asylum and died soon afterwards, the notes say.
Mr Wood said Aaron Kosminski did not die until 1919, so may not have been who Swanson was referring to.
"I personally believe he means someone else who we haven't identified yet," he added.
The Swanson collection will now form part of a new exhibition, Daring Detectives & Dastardly Deeds, exploring the history of crime and punishment and the emergence of forensic science.
Holly Roberts, curator at the National Emergency Services Museum (NESM) in Sheffield, said: "This vast collection tells us an enormous amount about what it was like to be a detective in 19th Century Britain.
"He [Swanson] acts as the perfect lens to look at criminal detection in the period."
The exhibition is due to open on 19 May.