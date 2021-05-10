Elections 2021: Dr Alan Billings retains South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner role
- Published
Labour's Dr Alan Billings is to continue as South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for a second term.
Dr Billings received 165,442 first preference votes, beating Conservative candidate David Chinchen, who gained 98,851 votes.
The former parish priest and academic has held the role since 2014.
Dr Billings said South Yorkshire Police had improved under him and he wanted to continue to "beat down crime".
The responsibilities of the PCC include setting South Yorkshire Police's priorities and overseeing its budget.
In his acceptance speech, Dr Billings said the force had "poor morale" when he took over the role in 2014 following the resignation of Shaun Wright amid the Rotherham child abuse scandal.
He added: "The priorities I had for South Yorkshire Police were that they would protect vulnerable people, they would tackle crime and anti-social behaviour and they would treat people fairly. That's what I hold them to account against."
Dr Billings increased his majority, winning 54% of the vote, an increase from just over 50% in 2014.
Liberal Democrat candidate Joe Otten received 42,462 votes.
The delayed elections took place on Thursday after being postponed since May 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.