Rotherham's Wickersley School urged to drop uniform logo plans
- Published
An MP has called on a school to abandon plans to make children wear branded trousers and skirts after parents said they would be too expensive.
Wickersley School and Sports College in Rotherham emailed parents telling them students would have to wear the clothing with the school's logo on.
Following a backlash online, the school said it would delay the policy until September 2022 to help parents prepare.
MP John Healey called on the academy trust to abandon the plans altogether.
Wickersley Partnership Trust (WPT) said the branded uniforms would help "drive up standards" and "improve student outcomes".
The school's supplier sells branded trousers with prices ranging from £11 a pair to £18.
A 1,000-signature petition was launched by parents who said the uniform changes were "expensive and unnecessary".
Mr Healey, the Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne, told the school trust: "I understand the policy will not now come in until September 2022.
"However, I would strongly urge you to abandon it altogether, and withdraw it as soon as practical at other schools with WPT where it is already in place, such as Rawmarsh Community School and Thrybergh Academy."
He questioned the school's claims of improved student learning, adding: "I cannot see how it can be justified."
Mr Healey said the policy created an additional financial burden for parents, many of whom had seen their incomes fall during the pandemic.
MPs have backed a bill that will call on schools in England to make their uniforms affordable for more families, including keeping compulsory branded items to a minimum.
'Two pairs for £12 at Asda'
Parent Dave South told BBC Radio Sheffield it was "a step too far", adding: "It's not just trousers, it ends up being the entire uniform and where does it stop? Do they have to start wearing branded shoes, wearing branded shirts?
"The justification was that it would improve students performance and I don't see how logos on uniforms would do that."
Annie Joyce, a parent of two children at the school, started the petition and said while uniforms were a good idea the latest move was "unnecessary".
She said: "They cost a lot more than supermarket-bought trousers and skirts. I bought some from Asda and they were two pairs for £12."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.