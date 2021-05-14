Sheffield street fights: Two arrested on suspicion of murder
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a fight in a Sheffield street.
The man, who was in in his early 20s, died at Northern General Hospital on Thursday night. The two men arrested were in their 30s, police said.
His death followed reports of two fights on Earl Marshall Road in Burngreave and Kirton Road in Pitsmoor.
Another man in his early 20s was injured during the disorder and remains in hospital.
A man in his 50s was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, South Yorkshire Police added.
Supt Ian Scott said the force was still trying to piece together the sequence of events and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Earl Marshal Road and Kirton Road remain cordoned off and officers remain in the area, he added.
