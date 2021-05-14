M1 crash: Police link 44 drivers to funeral traffic chaos
Police are investigating 44 drivers over traffic chaos during a tribute to two friends killed in a crash.
The funeral procession, which included high-performance sports cars, 4x4s, and bikes, was arranged in honour of Jordan Caster, 19, and Tyrone Forde, 22.
Pedestrians were forced to flee as vehicles mounted pavements and drove into oncoming traffic.
South Yorkshire police said the drivers had been identified in connection with a range of suspected motoring offences.
The force received a number of calls to reporting dangerous driving during the tribute to Jordan Caster, 19, and 22-year-old Tyrone Forde on 28 April.
'Significant dangers'
Vehicles were observed blocking junctions, driving across roundabouts, and people seen hanging out of car windows as they made their way from Bolsover to Shiregreen Cemetery in Sheffield.
The event was organised to celebrate the lives of Mr Caster and Mr Forde, who were killed in a crash on the M1 on Easter Sunday.
Sgt Matt Duffy said the drivers had been identified following a witness appeal and were being investigated for offences including dangerous driving.
"Some significant dangers were posed to the public by the anti-social manner of driving that day, and I am pleased with the progress we are making in identifying those involved," Sgt Duffy said.
He said the reports were believed to involve a minority of those taking part in the procession.
