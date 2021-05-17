Sheffield street fight victim named as Armend Xhika
A man who died following a street fight in Sheffield has been named as Armend Xhika.
The 22-year-old was injured in a confrontation on Earl Marshal Road in Burngreave on Thursday and died that night in the Northern General Hospital.
A second man, also in his early 20s, remains in hospital with injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.
Five people have been arrested in connection with Mr Xhika's killing and officers are appealing for witnesses.
Detectives said a man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of murder has been released while inquiries continue.
Two men held on suspicion of murder, a second man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and a woman in her 20s arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released from custody.
Supt Ian Scott said a number of people witnessed the fight and he urged them to contact the police."Our investigation is continuing at pace and my team and I are working tirelessly to piece together the sequence of events which took place prior to Mr Xhika's death," he said
"My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."
