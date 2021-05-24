South Yorkshire Police set to appoint first female chief
The next chief constable of South Yorkshire Police is set to be a woman for the first time.
Deputy Chief Constable Lauren Poultney has been named the preferred candidate to replace Stephen Watson, who left to lead Greater Manchester Police.
Ms Poultney, who has been a police officer for 23 years, was named temporary Chief Constable on 19 May.
Her appointment to the role is expected to be confirmed next month by the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel.
Ms Poultney said she would be "honoured" to lead the force.
"I am delighted to have been announced as the preferred candidate for the role of Chief Constable for South Yorkshire Police," she said.
"South Yorkshire Police has undertaken a huge transformation to become the force it is today and I am confident it has the potential to progress further with the clear plan we have set out.
"We remain committed to becoming an 'outstanding' police force in all areas, and having witnessed the calibre of its people, I firmly believe the force has what it takes."
The married mother-of-one began her policing career in 1998 with Humberside Police and joined South Yorkshire Police in 2017 as Assistant Chief Constable.
Dr Alan Billings, Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire, said Ms Poultney had been selected following a "rigorous and demanding" assessment.
"Lauren demonstrated that she had the skills and experience we need," he said.
"She particularly understands what is needed to take South Yorkshire Police forward in the next stage of its journey to being an outstanding force across all areas."
The Police and Crime Panel will be asked to endorse Ms Poultney's appointment at a hearing on 11 June.
