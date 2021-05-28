Barnsley death: Man charged with woman's murder
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was stabbed to death at a house.
Agita Geslere, 61, was found seriously injured in Brierfield Close, Barnsley, just after 00:30 BST on Tuesday and was taken to hospital where she later died.
A post-mortem examination revealed she died as a result of multiple stab wounds, South Yorkshire Police said.
Renars Geslers, 31, of Hoyle Mill Road in Barnsley, has been remanded into custody.
He is due to appear before the town's magistrates later.
Det Ch Insp Mick Hakin said: "I am aware that incidents like this are a matter of great concern for local residents. I want to reassure the local community that inquiries so far indicate this to be an isolated incident."
Police will continue to remain in the area while officers carry out inquiries, he added.
Anyone with information about what happened has been urged to contact police or Crimestoppers.
