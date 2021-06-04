Khurm Javed: Two more charged over solicitor's shooting
- Published
Two further men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a solicitor in Sheffield.
Khurm Javed, 30, also known as Khuram, was found seriously injured in Clough Road on 10 April.
Atif Mohamed, 19, of Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, and Tinashe Kampari, 19, of Donavan Road, Sheffield, have both been charged with assisting an offender.
South Yorkshire Police said the pair were to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court.
An 18-year-old man has been charged with Mr Javed's murder.
Samsul Mohamed, of Wolseley Road, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court in April and a provisional trial date was set for 18 December.
