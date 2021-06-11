Covid: Pop-up vaccine clinic starts in Sheffield's Crucible Theatre
Over-18s living in Sheffield are being invited to a pop-up Covid vaccine clinic in the city.
Anyone awaiting their jab is urged to attend the no-appointment drop-in sessions at the Crucible Theatre on Saturday.
An online post advertising the clinic, open between 09:00 and 14:00 BST, has been shared thousands of times.
Dr Terry Hudson, from Sheffield's NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, said he hopes many young people will turn up.
Dr Hudson said the vaccination programme in the city had so far been "incredibly successful" with 64% of the population having at least one dose of a vaccine.
About 81% of over-30s in the city have had a first vaccine dose, compared with 89% in the wider North East and Yorkshire region. The city also lags behind on second doses, with 56% of over-30s receiving a second dose against 65% in North East and Yorkshire.
People who want to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday can just turn up at the theatre, which recently hosted the World Snooker Championship, and provide their name, date of birth and address.
Dr Hudson said pop-up sessions would help make it easier for younger people to get vaccinated, adding: "Community pharmacies have been delivering vaccines over the weekend and into the evening.
"In particular for young people, having a central point in the centre of our city that's easy to get to, without having to worry about booking an appointment, is something we hope will really enable people to get through the door and get that jab done."
The city had an infection rate of 30 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 6 June, up from 25 in the preceding seven days. The England average is 30 cases.
Mass vaccination centre Sheffield Arena and GP surgeries are still taking vaccine appointments for people in the 25-29 cohort after they were invited by the government this week.
More pop-up clinics are planned over the next few weeks, Dr Hudson added, with churches providing space for sessions and trained volunteers administering the jabs.
"Communities in Sheffield have stood up and really made that difference," he said.
"There will be plenty of opportunity. Don't hesitate, get that jab in your arm."
