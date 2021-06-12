South Yorkshire Police: Lauren Poultney shares her 'incredible pride'
The new chief constable of South Yorkshire Police has shared her "incredible pride" at leading the force.
The appointment of the former Deputy Chief Constable Lauren Poultney was approved at a South Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel meeting on Friday.
Ms Poultney, who has been a police officer for 23 years, becomes the first woman to lead the force.
She begins a five-year contract until 2026.
Ms Poultney replaces Stephen Watson, who became South Yorkshire Police's chief constable in 2016 and now leads Greater Manchester Police.
She told the BBC it was important to her and the entire force "that people feel safe across all of South Yorkshire".
"Externally, my priority is ensuring we are delivering neighbourhood policing with purpose for all of our communities and making sure that we are listening to what people want from us," she said.
The married mother-of-one began her policing career in 1998 with Humberside Police and joined South Yorkshire Police in 2017 as assistant chief constable.
Discussing the damages the force is paying over a cover-up which followed the Hillsborough disaster, she said the move is "not affecting our operational policing".
Speaking about her role, she said: "I am incredibly proud to be appointed as chief constable for South Yorkshire.
"I've been here now for four years and witnessed the pride and passion local people have for the area - I want to ensure we harness this and deliver the outstanding police service they desire."
